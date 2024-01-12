PM vows Bangladesh's continued journey toward prosperity

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina today (12 January) vowed that the journey toward prosperity will be continued since her party assumed power again through the people's mandate.

"Bangladesh's journey toward the socio-economic advancement will be continued," she wrote while signing the visitors' book kept on the National Memorial premises after paying homage to the martyrs of the Liberation War with her new cabinet colleagues.

The prime minister also pledged to build a hunger and poverty-free "Sonar Bangla" as envisioned by the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

She also wrote that Bangladesh Awami League had won the January 7 election through the people's mandate.

"This victory is people's victory and democracy as well," she said.

PM, new cabinet members pay homage to Bangabandhu, Liberation War martyrs

The Prime Minister, along with her cabinet colleagues, paid homage to the martyrs of the Liberation War and placed another wreath at the altar of the National Memorial at 11am today, a day after taking oath to form the government for a record fifth term and fourth in a row.

The Prime Minister, with her new cabinet members earlier in the morning, paid homage to the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, in Dhanmondi by placing wreaths at his portrait in front of Bangabandhu Bhaban in the capital.

Bangabandhu's younger daughter and Prime Minister's younger sister, Sheikh Rehana, were present at that time.

Sheikh Hasina took oath as the prime minister for the fifth term a few days after the Awami League secured a landslide victory in the 12th parliamentary election held on January 7, 2024, bagging 222 parliamentary seats out of 298.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath of office and oath of secrecy to Sheikh Hasina and her new ministers at Durbar Hall of Bangabhaban at 7.06pm on Thursday.

Her council of ministers included 25 ministers and 11 state ministers.

