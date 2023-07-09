PM visits US in Sept to attend SDG Summit

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is going to the United States in September to attend the SDG Summit to be held at the United Nations headquarters in New York. 

There, the premier will highlight the significant steps taken by the government to implement the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and make some specific commitments to accelerate the implementation rate by 2030. 

The United Nations has sent a letter inviting Sheikh Hasina to participate in the summit from 18-19 September, which will be attended by the heads of government and states of member countries.

The letter recommended the preparation of national pathways to SDG transformation, according to officials at the Prime Minister's Office. 

In the recommendations, the UN calls for setting clear benchmarks for reducing levels of internal poverty and inequality between 2027 and 2030, in line with the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) of the climate change.

In addition, it suggested making an outline of the policy commitments needed to enable energy, food, digital and social transformations as a step towards strengthening institutional arrangements to make the standards implementable. 

The UN recommends aligning national budgets with the SDGs, mainstreaming gender equality, and involving women and girls in national development planning processes, revitalising public sector capacities and institutions, and strengthening national data and monitoring systems.

The government has already started necessary preparations for the prime minister's visit. The Prime Minister's Office has written to various ministries, requesting information on the steps taken thus far to achieve the key six transitions of the SDGs – social protection and jobs, energy compacts, transforming education, food systems, digital transformation and biodiversity and nature, and gender equality as a cross-cutting priority.

In the letter, the information has also been requested regarding the goals that Bangladesh has targeted to achieve by 2030, including the six transitions, as well as the steps to be taken to achieve these targets.

In addition, the Prime Minister's Office has asked for information from the ministries about the clear milestone targets related to main means SDG implementation, namely finance, data, localisation, trade and public sector capabilities. The letter seeks details on the activities that the ministries and departments have already undertaken and the steps that will be taken over the next seven years.

SDG Summit / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Basic Ali October 7, 2020