PM visits Suhrawardy Hospital to see victims of recent violence

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visited Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital this afternoon to see those injured from the recent violence in the country.

The premier arrived at the hospital after 5:00pm. She inquired about the condition of those undergoing treatment after being attacked by the BNP-Jamaat clique during the public service quota reform movement of students.

She gave necessary instructions to the hospital authorities to provide the victims with proper treatment.

Witnessing the severity of the injuries and hearing about the brutality of the attacks, Sheikh Hasina was visibly emotional, struggling to hold back her tears.

During her visit, Director of the Hospital Dr Md Shafiur Rahman briefed the prime minister on the treatment measures taken for the injured.

Over the last couple of days, the prime minister visited Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, Central Police Hospital, Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) and the National Institute of Traumatology & Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) to see other victims of the violence.

She assured all victims of proper treatment and wished them a speedy recovery.

The prime minister also visited the ransacked metro rail station at Mirpur-10, Bangladesh Television (BTV) Bhaban in Rampura, Setu Bhaban, Department of Disaster Management building, and the toll plaza of the Elevated Expressway at Mohakhali.