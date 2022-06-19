PM to visit Sylhet Tuesday to monitor flood situation 

PM Sheikh Hasina/TBS Sketch.
PM Sheikh Hasina/TBS Sketch.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will visit Sylhet region on Tuesday to observe the present state of flood. 

The premier's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim confirmed the news Sunday (19 June) and said she would fly to Sylhet by helicopter that morning to inspect the flood situation. 

More than 40 lakh people in Sunamganj and Sylhet have been marooned due to heavy showers and continuous onrush of water from upstream areas in India.

Several units of the Bangladesh Army started rescue operations in flood-hit Sylhet and Sunamganj districts on Friday afternoon. 

Bangladesh Navy joined the rescue efforts on Saturday.

