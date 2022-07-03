PM to visit Gopalganj through Padma Bridge on Monday

UNB
03 July, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 09:38 pm

The PM will start for Tungipara at 7am from Ganabhaban

The PM will start for Tungipara at 7am from Ganabhaban

UNB
03 July, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 09:38 pm
PM to visit Gopalganj through Padma Bridge on Monday

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will visit Tungipara upazila in Gopalganj on Monday through the Padma Bridge for the first time.  
 
The Prime Minister's Office confirmed UNB on Sunday that she will make the journey by road and will return by helicopter later.
 
According to the Gopalganj district information office, the PM will start for Tungipara at 7am from Ganabhaban on Monday.
 
After arrival she will place wreath at the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's mausoleum at 11am and will offer offered Surah Fatiha and prayers.
 
She will join a milad mahfil arranged there and will meet the leaders of the district and upazila Awami League and its associate organisations.
 
The PM will also visit Bangabandhu's launch terminal in Tungipara and will depart for Dhaka at 2pm.  
 
The district administration has made all the necessary arrangements for the PM's visit and the public entrance at Bangabandhu's mausoleum was closed on Saturday evening.  
 
For the next 24 hours from Sunday 5 pm to Monday 5pm opening of all kind of shops and vehicle movement will remain restricted at Patgati area of Tungipara, said the authority.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Padma Bridge

