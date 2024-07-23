PM urges AL members, affluent people to stand by the poor affected by violence

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina today (23 July) called upon the leaders and workers of her party and its associate bodies, affluent section of the society and well-wishers to extend hands of cooperation to the country's lower income, poor and working class people.

In a statement, she said the life and livelihood of the common people of the entire country has been paralysed due to enforcing of the "complete shutdown" programme and recent incidents centring the quota movement.

"Besides, BNP-Jamaat-Shibir in an organised way set on fire and vandalised metro-rail, expressway, BTV Bhaban, Setu Bhaban, disaster management building, different government and private buildings and houses," she added.

They destructed numerous government-owned and private vehicles including buses and trucks by setting fire on these, the premier continued.

Sheikh Hasina said that under the circumstances, on 20 July the government imposed a curfew temporarily for ensuring security of the lives and properties of the people and returning the life and living to normalcy.

As a result, normal income-generating activities of lower income and working people, particularly daily wage earners like rickshaw and van pullers, hawkers, vendors, day laborer and transport workers, have been hampered, resulting in putting them in untold sufferings, she added.

The Awami League President urged the leaders and workers of her party and its associate bodies from the center to grassroots to stand by the affected people during this crisis period as like as they did so during the Covid-19 pandemic.