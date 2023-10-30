PM Hasina denounces Israeli attacks on Palestine, calls for ending the war

PM Hasina said that Bangladesh has sent medicines, food and dry foods for the women, children and people of Palestine.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday once again condemned the Israeli attacks on Palestinian people and said Bangladesh is making efforts to stop all wars that are raging across the world.

"Wars are continuing across the globe, Ukraine war and the attacks on Palestinian people by Israelis, the killing of infants, children and women are on. We never want these," she said.

The prime minister was addressing the National Imam Conference at Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre at Purbachal in Rupganj.

Upto one lack trained imams from across the country are taking part in the conference.

From the programme, Hasina inaugurated 50 more model mosques and Islamic cultural centres in different parts of the country in the sixth phases.

Saudi Imam of the Masjid Al-Nabawi in Madina Shaikh Dr Abdullah bin Abdur Rahman Al-Bua`Yjan on Sunday was present at the programme as a special guest.

Hasina said that Bangladesh has sent medicines, food and dry foods for the women, children and people of Palestine.

She mentioned that the world's Muslims including in Bangladesh, want to perform their religion properly.

"We want that all will live peacefully," she said.

She said that whenever she attended an international forum, including her recent visit to Belgium, she requested all heads of the government and state to take steps to stop the wars and arms race.

"We want peace and we want the development of the people because I know how destructive the wars can be," she said.

State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan, chairman of Bangladesh Tariqat Federation (BTF) Syed Nazibul Bashar Maizvandary and Ministry of Religious Affairs secretary Md A Zamaddar also spoke at the programme.

A documentary on model mosques and Islamic cultural centres was also screened in the programme.

The government is building 564 model mosques and Islamic cultural centres under a programme to spread the true message of Islam to people following the footsteps of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The model mosques and Islamic cultural centres include separate places for ablution and namaz along with an air-conditioned system.

There will also be registration and training arrangements for Hajj pilgrims, Imam training centre, research centre and Islamic library, autism corner, ritual system before burial, car parking facility, hifzakhana, pre-primary education and Quran learning arrangement, conference room for Islamic cultural activities and Islamic dawat, Islamic books sales centre and boarding facility for local and foreign guests.

In 2017, the government took a project with Tk9,435 crore for constructing Islamic cultural centres and model mosques in every district, upazila and municipality of the country.

The prime minister has so far inaugurated a total of 300 model mosques and Islamic cultural centres in six phases across the country.

