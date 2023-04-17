PM urges Islamic scholars to preach against militancy, narcotics, corruption

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today called upon the country's Allem, Ulema and Khatib to speak out against militancy, drugs, corruption, women's repression in their Khutba (sermon) in the mosque.

"People respect Allem, Ulema, Khatib and Imam. So, your words have importance to them. . .," she said.

The premier said this while inaugurating 50 more model mosques and Islamic cultural centres in the fourth phase across the country, joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban here.

She said, "If you preach sermons in the mosque and discuss more to eliminate violence against women, militancy, spreading of rumours, inhumane treatment with domestic workers or subordinates and corruption etc, people will accept it."

Sheikh Hasina especially laid emphasis on the need for highlighting these issues before the people in the Khutba (sermon) during the Jumma prayer.