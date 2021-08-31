PM urges countrymen to remain alert against conspiracy

Bangladesh

BSS
31 August, 2021, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2021, 02:22 pm

BSS
31 August, 2021, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2021, 02:22 pm
PM urges countrymen to remain alert against conspiracy

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today urged the countrymen to remain alert as the defeated forces have been still hatching conspiracy against Bangladesh with their foreign collaborators.

"...defeated forces always remained active. Still the war criminals, defeated forces and killers of August 15 carnage, especially their descendants, have been intriguing against Bangladesh," she said while addressing as the chief guest a discussion marking the National Morning Day.

Virtually joining from her official residence Ganabhaban, the Premier said, "And they (local conspirators) are still getting shelter from some of the international forces which had opposed Bangladesh during its War of Liberation. So, the nation has to be alert about it (conspiracy)."

Mentioning the brutal killing that took place in Bangladesh on August 15, 1975 and the grenade attack on August 21, she said, attacks were perpetrated on me many times and also attack was carried out on Kamal (Sheikh Kamal) in 1974.

Sheikh Hasina continued "Attempts were also made to shoot and kill him (Kamal), but when they saw that he was alive, and then false accusations were spread in his name. That means the defeated forces were always active."

Stating that students have played an enormous role in the history of Bangladesh's achievements, she said students were the front runners in every movement such as language movement, anti-autocracy movement, military dictatorship or any injustice in the country.

"Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had once said that Bangladesh's history is BCL's history . . . So you (leaders and activists of BCL) have to keep it in mind and move forward," she said.

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), student wing of ruling Awami League (AL), organized the discussion to observe the 46th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Bangamata Begum Fazilatun Nesa Mujib at Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) auditorium.

AL Presidium Members Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman also spoke as the special guests reminiscing their days as former BCL leaders.

With BCL President Al-Nahian Khan Joy in the chair, its General secretary Lekhak Bhattacharya moderated the discussion.

The Prime Minister also unveiled the cover of the BCL's regular publication "Matribhumi" and its monthly mouthpiece "Joy Bangla".

