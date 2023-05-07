PM urges Commonwealth to send observers to see next polls

PM urges Commonwealth to send observers to see next polls

Photo: BSS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged the Commonwealth to send election observers to oversee the next parliamentary polls in Bangladesh during a courtesy call with Commonwealth Secretary General Baroness Patricia Scotland.

"Our prime minister raised the issue of election and proposed the Commonwealth to send election observers to oversee the next parliamentary polls," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said in a briefing after the meeting at the bilateral meeting room of the Claridge's Hotel this afternoon. 

In response, the Commonwealth secretary general said they want to help Bangladesh in holding the next general election in a peaceful, fair and participatory manner, Momen added.

Baroness Patricia Scotland said they have helped hold fair elections in some member countries of the organisation.  

In that case, she said, a political commitment is required from all political parties that they would take part in the election, accept the election result and not go for violence whether they lose or win.  

"They said they want to help us and we have welcomed them. We also want the election to be held in a free and fair manner," Momen said. 

The Commonwealth secretary general has also offered to train Bangladesh election officers at the district level as they did in the past.

 

