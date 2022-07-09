PM urges all to be imbued with spirit of sacrifice in country’s welfare

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, on the eve of the holy Eid-ul-Azha, urged all to devote themselves in the welfare of the country being imbued with the spirit of sacrifice.

"Eid-ul-Azha means the festival of sacrifice. Let us devote ourselves, being imbued with the spirit of sacrifice, for the welfare of the country and its people," she said on Saturday in a video message to greet the people of the country on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Sheikh Hasina called upon all to share the joy of Eid-ul-Azha with all maintaining the tie of brotherhood.

She also requested all to maintain the safety measures to remain healthy.

"May all remain healthy and safe, Eid Mubarak," said the premier to end her message.