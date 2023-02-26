PM unveils Duranta Biplob's book on Bangabandhu

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday unveiled the cover of a book titled "Bangabandhu Bhalobashar Opor Nam" written by Duranta Biplob who recently died in an accident.

PM's Assistant Press Secretary MM Emrul Kayas said that Biplob's mother Rokeya Akter Khatun, his brother Durjoy Biplob and sister Shashwati Biplob were present on the occasion at PM's official residence Ganabhaban.

Biplob, ex-general secretary of Jahangirnagar University unit of Chhatra League and a former member of the Agriculture and Cooperative Sub-Committee of the Central Awami League, drowned on Buriganga River when his boat was hit by a motor launch on November 7.

The 51-year-old entrepreneur was travelling by a boat from Keraniganj to Mohammadpur to meet his mother.