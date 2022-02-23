PM to unveil covers of 11 books published in 'Mujib Year' Thursday

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will unveil the covers of 11 books published in the "Mujib Year" through a colourful function Thursday (24 February) at International Mother Language Institute (IMLI) auditorium in the capital.

The premier will unveil the covers of the books virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence, said a press release.

The prime minister will also award the "Bangabandhu Scholar" scholarship and distribute prizes among the final winners of the "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Quiz" competition.

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Birth Centenary Celebration National Implementation Committee is organising the event.

On behalf of the prime minister, Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury will hand over the prizes of "Bangabandhu Scholar" scholarship among 13 meritorious students and final winners of "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Quiz" competition.

Chief Coordinator of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Birth Centenary Celebration National Implementation Committee Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury will deliver the welcome speech while Convener of the International Publishing and Translation Sub-committee Professor Dr Fakrul Alam and Convener of Publication and Literature Programme Sub-committee Abul Maal Abdul Muhith will deliver speeches at the book cover unveiling session.

Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni will also deliver speeches at the prize distribution session.