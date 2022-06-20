PM urges public to keep alert of further flooding

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked the people to stay vigilant weighing the possibility of more floods.

At a cabinet meeting on Monday (20 June), the prime minister said there is no need to be complacent about the fact that the flood waters had receded.

She said water from Assam may worsen the situation as the Indian state is witnessing heavy rainfall.

The Prime Minister has canceled the holidays for administrative officers of Sylhet region and directed the upazila officials to prepare an action plan to deal with the rising flood waters.

She also directed the concerned authorities to review the plan for Sylhet region regarding the Padma Bridge inauguration programme considering the flood.