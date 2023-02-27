PM Trudeau very fond of his time when he traveled Bangladesh with his father: Canadian Minister

Bangladesh has invited Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to pay a bilateral visit to Bangladesh in September this year as he will be attending the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India.

"We have specially invited their Prime Minister (Trudeau). He came to Bangladesh when he was a little kid. Now he is a household name," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen told reporters after a meeting with Canadian International Development Minister Harjit S. Sajjan.

In September, Momen said, the Canadian Prime Minister will be coming to India to attend the G20 Summit. "If time can be managed at that time, it will be a plus point."

The Canadian Minister said he would personally let their Prime Minister know about the invitation, noting that he (Canadian PM) does remember and is very fond of his time when traveled to Bangladesh with his father.

The Canadian Prime Minister always shares his stories, Sajjan said, adding that, "So, if the opportunity does come, I know how much he would really welcome to come here."

Trudeau visited Bangladesh as a child in 1983 with his father Pierre Trudeau, who was the then Prime Minister of Canada.

In March, 2021, the Canadian Prime Minister said the independent and democratic Bangladesh was built based on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's love for his people.

"Something we are able to celebrate (50 years' of independence) today because of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's vision for independent and democratic country, one which built on his love for its people," he said in a video message marking the birth centenary of Bangabandhu and the 50th anniversary of the country's independence.

Minister Momen and Canadian Minister Sajjan discussed the Rohingya issue and challenges of climate change.

"We had a great discussion. We will be working together," said the Canadian Minister.

Momen reiterated its long-standing request for the extradition of Noor Chowdhury, the self-confessed and convicted killer of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.