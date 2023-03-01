PM stresses again on keeping intact production system, supply side

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today stressed again on keeping intact the production system and supply side of produces and commodities in the wake of the current situation arising from the global economic condition.

The Premier also underscored the need for boosting production side by side not keeping idle an inch of barren land.

State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam informed this while briefing reporters after the meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) held today which okayed the Revised Annual Development Programme (RADP) of the current fiscal year (FY23).

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the NEC meeting held at the NEC Conference Room in the capital's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.

Quoting the Prime Minister, Dr Alam said the government has managed to control the demand side largely, but still the production side needs to be enhanced.

He said the Premier has noted that the Aman paddy harvest was good while more attention should be given to the Boro output.

Noting that many problems may come in the country's march forward, Sheikh Hasina urged all concerned to remain alert to face those in a concentrated manner.

Renewing her directive to the implementing ministries and divisions as well as executing agencies to pursue austerity in spending fund while implementing projects, the Premier also asked them to implement the projects in a more comprehensive planned way.

The Prime Minister directed the authorities concerned to complete those projects which are nearing completion in a speedy manner as well as speedily complete those projects which would create more employments.

Besides, she suggested for implementing those projects slowly which deemed not much important right at the moment or there would be no such impact if there is delayed expenditure.

The state minister said that the Premier also put emphasis on skills development.

"Sheikh Hasina asked the concerned ministries and divisions to make lists of necessary manpower required for running fully various government structures, establishments and facilities to render services to the commoners," he said, adding that she also directed for conducting the various skill-development

training in coordination with the National Skills Development Authority.

