PM to stand beside Khulna's tortured female footballers

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed solidarity with the female footballers who were tortured in Khulna's Batiaghata.

Sheikh Salahuddin Jewel, lawmaker from Khulna-2 constituency, conveyed the message while talking with the footballers.

"The prime minister said the ground where female footballers train will be renovated and a football academy will be built there," said Jewel.

"The prime minister directed the authorities to take necessary measures to ensure the safety of women footballers and bring the culprits to book," said Sadia Nasreen, the captain of the team.

4 Khulna girls were beaten for wearing shorts to football practice. Now they are being threatened with acid attacks

Salauddin Jewel was accompanied by Khulna administration officials.

On 29 July, the female footballers were tortured for practicing wearing shorts at Batiaghata's Tetultola village.

Earlier, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Batiaghata Police Station, Shawkat Kabir, said that police officers are actively patrolling the village to ensure the safety of the footballers.

"We informed the girls and their parents to report any issues immediately," he said.