PM slams BNP for calling for movement in Ramadan

Prime Minister and Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Hasina today denounced the BNP's call for movement in the month of Ramadan disregarding its sanctity and peace in public life, urging the countrymen to remain alert about any move against the country's development.



"They [BNP] have announced movement even in the month of Ramadan. Give the people a sigh of relief from the movement during the month of Ramadan," she said while presiding over a discussion organised by the AL marking the 53rd Independence and National Day at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the capital city.

The prime minister reminded the countrymen that Khaleda Zia had killed 17 labourers with bullets in the month of Ramadan as they waged a movement for raising their salaries, the BSS reported.

"Those who shot dead people in the month of Ramadan, how will they show respect to the month of Ramadan? So, they have called for a movement. They have no feeling for Ramadan and over the sufferings of the people," she said.

On the contrary, the AL president said, they (AL) have decided not to hold any Iftar party but to distribute the money and food among the common people in the month of Ramadan aimed at easing their sufferings, the BSS report added.

The prime minister came down heavily on the BNP leaders and some intellectuals for not seeing democracy and development in Bangladesh.

"The world community has been compelled to describe Bangladesh as a role model for development," she said.

She stated that she knows it very well that there are international powers who do not like the continuous democracy in Bangladesh, the UNB reported.

"And there are some intellectuals of ours who do not like this at all. They think if any unusual government prevails in the country they will get importance as illegal power grabbers need some sticks like them. They are feeling hurt as they can't become those sticks [of the illegal power grabbers]," she said.

The premier said Bangladesh has secured huge development in the last 14 years since the AL government assumed power in 2009 due to her government's tireless efforts and continued democratic process.

She called upon the people to join forces with her party to resist the "ghosts" of illegal power grabbers who want to foil the fruits of independence and the country's development spree, the UNB report added.

"The independence of the country must not be allowed to fail. The illegal power grabbers who killed the Father of the Nation and their ghosts must be prevented from demolishing the independence of the people of Bangladesh," she said.

Hasina, also the chief of ruling Awami League, said the country witnessed darkness for 29 years from 1975-1996 and 2001-2008.

"We have brought new light for the people of Bangladesh removing that dark clouds. Bangladesh is advancing and will continue its journey towards development and prosperity," she said.

She said come what may Bangladesh will continue its journey towards the path of light.

She urged the Awami League activists and leaders to take forward the trust and confidence of the people in building the golden Bangladesh as dreamt by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, MP, Presidium Members Shajahan Khan, MP, Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Bir Bikram, Dr Mostofa Jalal Mohiuddin, and Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Chairman of International Affairs Sub-committee Ambassador Mohammad Jamir, Presidium Member Abdur Rahman, Liberation War Affairs Secretary Advocate Mrinal Kanti Das, MP, central executive members Parveen Zaman Kalpana and Advocate Sanjida Khanom, MP, Dhaka South and North City AL General Secretaries Humayun Kabir and SM Mannan Kochi respectively, spoke on the occasion.

AL Publicity and Publication Secretary Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap, MP, and his deputy Syed Abdul Awal Shameem moderated the discussion.