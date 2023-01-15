PM shocked at loss of lives in Nepal plane crash

Bangladesh

UNB
15 January, 2023, 07:35 pm
15 January, 2023, 07:42 pm

File photo
File photo

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed her deepest condolences at the loss of lives in a plane crash in Pokhara, Nepal. 
 
In a condolence letter to Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda", she said "I am deeply saddened to learn about today's most tragic passenger plane crash in Pokhara, Nepal, carrying 72 people on board, mostly Nepalese and foreigners from a few other countries, which has reportedly caused the death of all." 
 
"At this moment of profound grief, our thoughts and prayers are with the affected families who lost their most beloved family members and friends and the mourning people of Nepal for their strength to bear this irreparable loss," she said. 
 
"We also offer our prayers for the eternal salvation of the departed souls," said the PM. 
 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

