PM Sheikh Hasina shocked at tragic loss of lives in Seoul stampede

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday expressed her deep shock at the tragic loss of many lives in a stampede at Itaewon in Seoul during Halloween celebrations on the night of 29 October.

In a letter sent to South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, she on behalf of the people and the government of Bangladesh conveyed deepest condolences to him and to the bereaved families, relatives, and friends of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

"As a longstanding friend of the Republic of Korea, Bangladesh profoundly sympathises at this tragedy and stands by the people of the republic at this difficult hour."

She prayed so that people and government of South Korea overcome this tragic loss with courage and fortitude.

Associated Press (AP) reported that the death toll from the stampede rose to 153 while 133 others were injured during the country's worst disaster in years.

South Korea's Ministry of the Interior and Safety said on Sunday that the death count could further rise as 37 of the injured people were in serious conditions.

