PM Sheikh Hasina to attend G20 summit in Delhi

"We are also hoping that there will also be a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," Bangladeshi Deputy High Commissioner to India Andalib Elias said

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend the G20 Summit on 9-10 September in the capital Delhi, said Bangladeshi Deputy High Commissioner to India Andalib Elias.

"We are also hoping that there will also be a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina,"  told the NDTV.

The G20 Summit is scheduled to be held between 9-10 September at the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan in Delhi.

US President Joe Biden, Chinese Premier Xi Jinping, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron among other heads of state and diplomats are expected to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the latest edition of his monthly radio broadcast - "Mann Ki Baat" said that India is fully geared to host the G20 Summit. He added that the summit, which is being hosted under India's presidency of the G20, will give the world an insight into the country's potential and rising global heft. 

 

