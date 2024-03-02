PM sends money for treatment of Bailey Road fire victims today: Health minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 March, 2024, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2024, 01:16 pm

Five of the eleven patients undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina burn institute are not out of danger yet, he said

File photo of Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen. Photo: Collected
File photo of Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen. Photo: Collected

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sent some money for the treatment of Bailey Road fire victims, Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen said.

"The prime minister called me in last night and said the government will bear all the expenses of these patients. We have a fund here, and she has also sent some money today [2 March]," he told reporters after visiting the burn victims at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

"There are eleven injured patients in the burn institute now. Five of them will stay in the hospital as they are not out of danger yet. We will release the remaining six as they are relatively better," Dr Sen said.

Regarding the patients who are still in critical condition, he said their airways have been burned, and their condition is a bit complicated. 

"We have kept them under observation and will decide what to do after a few more days," he added.

Dr Sen said a 17-member medical board had been formed to provide treatment to the injured.

At least 46 people died in the fire that broke out in a commercial building housing the Kacchi Bhai restaurant at Bailey Road in the capital on Thursday (29 February) night.

The Bailey Road commercial building lacked a proper fire escape design. It had only one stairwell with multiple restaurants. Photo: Rajib Dhar

