PM sends mangoes for Sultan of Brunei

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has gifted special Bangladeshi mangoes to Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah, Sultan of Brunei on Saturday.

Bangladesh High Commission in Brunei has handed over 1,000 kilograms of 'Haribhanga' mangoes to a Foreign Ministry official of Brunei on Saturday, said a press release.

The mangoes were directly sent to the Sultan's palace, Istana Nurul Iman, it said.



