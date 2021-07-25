PM sends mangoes for Sultan of Brunei

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 July, 2021, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2021, 09:17 pm

PM sends mangoes for Sultan of Brunei

Bangladesh High Commission in Brunei has handed over 1,000 kilograms of ‘Haribhanga’ mangoes to the Foreign Ministry official of Brunei on Saturday

TBS Report
25 July, 2021, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2021, 09:17 pm
PM sends mangoes for Sultan of Brunei

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has gifted special Bangladeshi mangoes to Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah, Sultan of Brunei on Saturday.

Bangladesh High Commission in Brunei has handed over 1,000 kilograms of 'Haribhanga' mangoes to a Foreign Ministry official of Brunei on Saturday, said a press release.

The mangoes were directly sent to the Sultan's palace, Istana Nurul Iman, it said.
 
 

Top News

PM sends mangoes for Sultan of Brunei / PM gifts mangoes / Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah / Sultan of Brunei

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Home textile buyers are heading to Bangladesh

TBS Today: Home textile buyers are heading to Bangladesh

2h | Videos
TBS Stories: How 7 students made the animation film Chilekothar Shepai

TBS Stories: How 7 students made the animation film Chilekothar Shepai

2h | Videos
TBS World: Mars rover to begin hunt for signs of life

TBS World: Mars rover to begin hunt for signs of life

2h | Videos
TBS Explainer: How Pegasus spyware works

TBS Explainer: How Pegasus spyware works

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link
Infrastructure

Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link

2
CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass
Economy

CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass

3
Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses
Bangladesh

Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses

4
Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities
Economy

Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities

5
Mosharraf Karim. Photo: Collected
Glitz

Actor Mosharraf Karim sued for Tk50cr over 'misrepresentation' of lawyers in TV drama

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cooking oil can be used as tool to reduce child marriage in Bangladesh, US study finds