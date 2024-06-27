PM sends mango, hilsa and roshogolla to Tripura chief minister

TBS Report
27 June, 2024, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2024, 05:03 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sent a goodwill gift of mangoes, Hilsa fish, and Roshogolla to Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and other key officials of the state government.

On Thursday (27 June), a consignment containing 400 kilograms of Haribhanga mangoes, 50 kilograms of Hilsa fish, and 50 kilograms of Roshogolla was sent through the Akhaura land port in Brahmanbaria. 

The gifts were received at the land port by Md Rezaul Haque Chowdhury, first secretary of the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs facilitated the transfer through Dhaka-based export company CargoWorld Logistics. 

Earlier on 23 June, Tripura's chief minister had sent 500 kilograms of pineapples as a gift to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Speaking on the matter, Md Rezaul Haque Chowdhury said, "The exchange of these goodwill gifts will further strengthen the cordial relations between India and Bangladesh. Our relationship with Tripura dates back to before the Liberation War, marked by mutual sympathy and coexistence." 

He assured that the gifts would be delivered promptly to the Chief Minister's office.

