PM sends 'Amrapali mangoes' for Indian President, PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sent 1,000 kilograms of "Amropali" mangoes as a gift for President of India Ram Nath Kovind and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, official sources said.

"As a mark close friendship and goodwill gesture, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sent the mangoes to President of India Ram Nath Kovind and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi," a senior diplomat of Bangladesh high commission in New Delhi told BSS this evening.

He said the mangoes were sent to the two dignitaries through "diplomatic Channel" (Indian ministry of external affairs) today.

Bangladesh Prime Minister has sent 2,000 Kilograms of "Harivanga" mangoes for the President and Prime Minister of India last year.

"Amropali", a hybrid variety of mangoes, which mainly grows in Bangladesh's Rajshahi region, are very popular in Bangladesh for their flavour, juicy nature and taste.