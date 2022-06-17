PM sends 'Amrapali mangoes' for Indian President, PM

Bangladesh

BSS
17 June, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2022, 07:14 pm

PM sends 'Amrapali mangoes' for Indian President, PM

BSS
17 June, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2022, 07:14 pm
PM sends &#039;Amrapali mangoes&#039; for Indian President, PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sent 1,000 kilograms of "Amropali" mangoes as a gift for President of India Ram Nath Kovind and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, official sources said.

"As a mark close friendship and goodwill gesture, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sent the mangoes to President of India Ram Nath Kovind and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi," a senior diplomat of Bangladesh high commission in New Delhi told BSS this evening.

He said the mangoes were sent to the two dignitaries through "diplomatic Channel" (Indian ministry of external affairs) today.

Bangladesh Prime Minister has sent 2,000 Kilograms of "Harivanga" mangoes for the President and Prime Minister of India last year.

"Amropali", a hybrid variety of mangoes, which mainly grows in Bangladesh's Rajshahi region, are very popular in Bangladesh for their flavour, juicy nature and taste.

 

 

Top News

Amrapali mangoes

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

BYD has upped its game over the past two years with a range of EVs and higher-technology lithium iron phosphate batteries, allowing it to grab global market share. Photo: REUTERS

Who’s got it right on EVs: Musk or Buffett?

6h | Panorama
Government mulls over digital currency. What spurred the interest?

Government mulls over digital currency. What spurred the interest?

9h | Panorama
Cheez’s Classic Garlic Cheez Boat: An indulgent cruise

Cheez’s Classic Garlic Cheez Boat: An indulgent cruise

9h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Delicious baked goodies for this Father’s Day

10h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh makes record 6 ducks in an innings again

Bangladesh makes record 6 ducks in an innings again

1h | Videos
Mithila's first film 'Amanush' to be released soon

Mithila's first film 'Amanush' to be released soon

2h | Videos
How Padma Bridge is changing economy of the river's two banks

How Padma Bridge is changing economy of the river's two banks

7h | Videos
Flaws in the system creating more black money

Flaws in the system creating more black money

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

3
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

4
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

5
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

6
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh