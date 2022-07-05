PM sends 900kg mangoes to Brunei's Sultan

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sent 900 kilograms of mangoes as a gift to Brunei Darussalam's Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar 'Ali Saifuddien Sa'adul Khairi Waddien.

The special type of mango called 'Amrapali' was handed over to the representative of Brunei Darussalam's foreign ministry today at the Bangladesh High Commission in Brunei, a press release said here.

Bangladesh and Brunei Darussalam enjoy cordial relations based on shared culture, mutual respect and friendship as this bodes well for the bright future of the bilateral relations between these two friendly Asian nations, the release added.

This special consignment arrives from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at a critical juncture when she inaugurated the long cherished dream of Bangladesh people 'Padma Bridge' on June 25 and on the other side, the 76th Birthday of Brunei Sultan to be celebrated on 15 July.

"This was a cordial and friendly gesture by the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," Bangladesh High Commissioner to Brunei Nahida Rahman Shumona said.