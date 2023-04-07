PM sees stable parliamentary democracy behind massive development

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday told parliament that Bangladesh has witnessed massive development because of the consistency of parliamentary democracy and a stable political environment since 2008.

"In line with the constitution, during the last three terms – 2008, 2014 and 2018 – the continuous progress of the Bangladesh Jatiya Sangsad, the consistency of parliamentary democracy and political stability have created a scope for massive development of Bangladesh," she said.

Sheikh Hasina, also the Leader of the House, was placing a motion in the House on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh National Parliament.

In continuation of the scope, she said, Bangladesh achieved many successes such as the successful implementation of the Millennium Development Goals, reducing the poverty rate to 18% from 40%, gradual sustainable development, the graduation of Bangladesh into the club of the developing countries, reaching electricity to cent percent houses, massive development of communication infrastructure, attainment of food autarky, construction of the Padma Bridge with own finance, implementation of the Metrorail project, launching Bangabandhu Satellite, setting up Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, rehabilitation of landless and homeless people under Ashrayan project, women empowerment, construction of Birnibash for freedom fighters and building Digital Bangladesh.

"Overall, today Bangladesh is a wonder of the world for the development of the people's life," she added.

The prime minister in her motion said, "During the auspicious moment of 50 years of the Bangladesh Jatiya Sangsad, the parliament is in opinion that the Bangladesh Jatiya Sangsad as the centre of parliamentary democracy will continue to play an effective and active role in the development of people's life standard and the successful implementation of their hopes and aspirations, and thus democracy will be strengthened, an exploitation-free social system will be established, equality and justice will be guaranteed for all, we all will work together to fulfil these promises stated in the constitution, and build a happy, prosperous, advanced, hunger- and poverty-free smart Bangladesh and the Sonar Bangla as dreamt by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman – this should be our conviction."

On 7 April 1973, the first parliament held its maiden sitting in independent Bangladesh.

Mentioning that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has given this occasion to the nation, the prime minister said Bangabandhu has endured sufferings and sacrificed throughout his entire life for the welfare of the people of Bangladesh.

She said Father of the Nation had got only three years, seven months and three days, and during that period he had played the most effective role in the history of the country.

Sheikh Hasina said Bangabandhu adopted the four fundamental principles of the Constitution – nationalism, democracy, socialism and secularism, and he stated all the basic rights of everyone from the backward people of society in the Constitution on the basis of these principles.

During the short regime, she said, promulgation of 462 laws, ordinances and orders was an extraordinary task of Bangabandhu.

"When I think about it, I wonder how he could do so much work in this short period of time!" she said. "On the one hand, he rebuilt the war-torn country, and on the other, he demonstrated a great example of establishing the rights of the people of this country by consolidating democracy."

During the regime of three years and seven months of Bangabandhu, Bangladesh received the acknowledgment of 123 countries alongside obtaining memberships in different international organisations, she said.

In addition, the United Nations also gave Bangladesh the status of Least Developed Countries, she said, adding, "This journey wasn't so easy for the country, but he [Bangabandhu] had to attain all those overcoming a lot of hurdles."

She continued that Bangabandhu has left a rare example before all of us of how a country could be rapidly rehabilitated, reconstructed and developed, if there is a will.

"And if Bangabandhu was alive, Bangladesh would have become a developed country much before," she observed.

Sheikh Hasina said they follow the ideals of Bangabandhu and that is why, since 2008, democracy has continued in the country, resulting in the prevalence of stability here.

Referring to attaining the status of a developing nation, she said, "In that continuity, we will make Bangladesh a smart nation and golden Bangla by 2041 as dreamt by Bangabandhu."