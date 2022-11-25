PM seeks Sri Lanka's support for safe repatriation of Rohingyas

Bangladesh

BSS
25 November, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2022, 08:42 pm

Related News

PM seeks Sri Lanka's support for safe repatriation of Rohingyas

BSS
25 November, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2022, 08:42 pm
Rohingya camp in Cox&#039;s Bazar. Photo: TBS
Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar. Photo: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today sought Sri Lanka's support for sustainable, safe and voluntary repatriation of the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals, Rohingyas, to their ancestral land in Rakhine state of Myanmar.

The Premier sought this support while Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry paid a courtesy call on her at her official residence Ganabhaban, said a press release of the Prime Minister's Press Wing.

While discussing regional and multilateral cooperation, Sheikh Hasina pointed out that the prolonged presence of more than a million forcibly displaced Rohingyas from Myanmar poses a serious threat to the overall socio-economy, environment and security architecture in Bangladesh and the entire region.

Ali Sabry is visiting Bangladesh to participate in the 22nd Ministerial Meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) from 23-26 November 2022.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction and thanked the Sri Lankan Foreign Minister for attending the program. She also wished good luck and speedy economic recovery of Sri Lanka.

Sheikh Hasina also discussed the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact over the regional economy.

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister expressed his admiration for the charismatic leadership of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and commended recent socio-economic development and stability achieved Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Ali Sabry called for shipping and air connectivity between the two countries to boost trade relations and enhance people-to-people contacts.

He also underscored that Sri Lankans are interested in investing in Bangladesh and invited investment from Bangladesh.

The Sri Lankan Foreign Minister conveyed an invitation on behalf of his Government to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to visit Colombo at a mutually convenient time.

The call on ended in a positive tone with a pledge to continue the friendly cooperation between the two countries in the days ahead.

Rohingya Crisis

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Sri Lanka / Rohingya

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

MrBeast is writing a new consumer playbook

MrBeast is writing a new consumer playbook

7h | Panorama
Jeremy Daum and Moritz Rudolf. Sketch: TBS

The global ambitions of Chinese law

8h | Thoughts
Photo: Collected

Bajwa’s incorrect interpretation of history

10h | Panorama
Photo:Farud Farabi

Exploring heritages and histories in West Bengal’s Nadia

11h | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Traditional kabab neighborhood of Mohammadpur

Traditional kabab neighborhood of Mohammadpur

22m | Videos
Damal movie review

Damal movie review

1h | Videos
Cristiano Ronaldo makes history

Cristiano Ronaldo makes history

2h | Videos
Restaurant for low income public in Cox's Bazar

Restaurant for low income public in Cox's Bazar

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

4
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

6
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court