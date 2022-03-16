PM seeks Saudi Arabia's investment in Bangladesh

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today sought larger investment of Saudi Arabia particularly in the special economic zones of Bangladesh.

"I welcome Saudi Arabia's investment in Bangladesh," she said.

The premier said this while the visiting Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan al Saud called on her at the latter's official Ganabhaban residence.

PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the newsmen after the meeting. The prime minister hoped that Saudi Arabia's investors would avail the opportunities prevailing in Bangladesh.

"Bangladesh is ready to extend support to (Saudi Arabia's) investors that include allocating dedicated land for them in the special economic zones," she said, adding her government has been establishing 100 special economic zones across the country.

Sheikh Hasina expressed her satisfaction over existing bilateral relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

She said, "Bilateral cooperation has extended and were consolidated in many areas that included the economy, trade, commerce, investment, energy, education, culture and defense".

At the meeting, Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said that many companies in his country are keen to make investments in Bangladesh's energy sector, particularly in renewable energy.

He also said that many Bangladeshi workers have been contributing to the global economy.

Faisal bin Farhan al Saud praised the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the commendable economic development of Bangladesh.

Describing Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia's relations as a "strong bond of friendships" he said, "This will grow from strength to strength in the days to come."

The KSA foreign minister said their priority is to enhance further economic cooperation by exploring new areas.

He also hoped to work together with Bangladesh on various global agendas.

The prime minister said Saudi Arabia has a special place in the hearts of the people of Bangladesh.

Sheikh Hasina conveyed her greetings to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

The prime minister appreciated Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the custodians of the two holy mosques, for his contribution to the Muslim Ummah.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Ambassador At Large M Ziauddin, Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, Bangladesh Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dr Javed Patwary and Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Essa Yussef Essa Al Dulaihan were present at the meeting.