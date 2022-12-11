PM seeks robust Japanese investment in Bangladesh

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday urged the Japanese businessmen to make larger investment in Bangladesh.

"Bangladesh is a lucrative place for investment. Japanese private companies can invest in Bangladesh on larger scale," she said.

The prime minister said this while outgoing Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh ITO Naoki paid a courtesy call on her at her official Ganabhaban residence here.

The Japanese envoy highly appreciated the socio-economic advancement of Bangladesh under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Sheikh Hasina, hoping that the development would be continued in the days ahead.

"Peace, discipline, stability and democratic process alongside the socio-economic development in Bangladesh will be continued under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he added.

PM's Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon briefed the newsmen after the meeting.