PM seeks more investments from Saudi Arabia

Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh, Essa Yousef Essa Alduhailan paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the PM's official Ganabhaban residence on Tuesday (23 January). Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sought more investments from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) in Bangladesh to march ahead the measures taken by her government for socio-economic advancement of the countrymen.

"Make more investment in Bangladesh to take forward the initiatives taken by us for socio-economic advancement of the people," the PM's speech writer M Nazrul Islam quoted her as telling the KSA Ambassador to Bangladesh, Essa Yousef Essa Alduhailan when he paid a courtesy call on her at the PM's official Ganabhaban residence.

Mentioning that Saudi Arabia and its people are very close to the heart of Bangladesh, she said, "Saudi Arabia always stands beside Bangladesh."

The Saudi envoy pledged to extend cooperation for continuation of Bangladesh's development journey.

The prime minister said they wish welfare of Saudi Arabia and its people as they are the custodian of the Two Holy mosques in Mecca and Madinah.

He handed over a congratulatory message of the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud to the Prime Minister on her reelection as head of the government.

In the message, the Crown Prince wished Bangladesh's further progress and prosperity.

The Saudi envoy expressed his country's desire to establish eight mosques and Islamic language institutes in eight divisions in Bangladesh.

The prime minister asked the authorities concerned to take measures to find a suitable place for setting up an institute in Dhaka.

The Saudi envoy said they are taking measures to make the process of Hajj and Omra Hajj easier in the days to come.

He said Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh can enhance cooperation in sports and culture.

The envoy expressed his country's eagerness to take medical staff from Bangladesh alongside other professionals.

PM's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman, Ambassador-at-Large M Ziauddin and Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain, were present.