PM seeks more investment from three countries

Bangladesh

18 February, 2024, 10:35 am
Last modified: 18 February, 2024, 11:17 am

During a meeting with the Netherlands Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina described the Netherlands as one of the major development partners and requested it to invest more in Bangladesh

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday sought larger investments from the Netherlands and the United Kingdom and Azerbaijan.

She made the call when the Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Former Prime Minister and current Secretary of the State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the UK and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held separate bilateral meetings with Bangladesh Prime Minister.

The meetings were held at Bayerischer Hof, the conference venue, here, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference 2024 at Munich in Germany.

Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud briefed reporters after the meetings.

During a meeting with the Netherlands Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina described the Netherlands as one of the major development partners and requested it to invest more in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Premier said the Netherlands has been playing a great role in implementing Delta Plan 2100 and dredging in Bangladesh.

"The Netherlands has greatly contributed to the development of Bangladesh," the Foreign Minister said, quoting the Premier.

She called upon the UK to invest in a larger volume in Bangladesh.

Dhaka, Amsterdam agree to boost bilateral ties

Sheikh Hasina and the UK Foreign Minister have discussed bilateral relations and how the relations between the countries can be elevated, Dr Hasan Mahmud said.

The Premier hailed the contribution of the UK in Bangladesh's development describing it as one of the major development partners of Bangladesh.

Sheikh Hasina has invited Lord Cameron to visit Bangladesh.

During the meeting with the President of Azerbaijan, the Bangladesh Premier has sought investment in various sectors in Bangladesh.

The President of Azerbaijan has called for forming a joint working group to scale up the existing bilateral relations.

She stressed the need for forming the joint working group prior to holding the COP29 to be held in Azerbaijan in November next.

They also discussed ending wars, particularly Russia-Ukraine War and attack in Gaza.

Senior Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Bangladesh Ambassador to Germany Md Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan, among others, were present.

The Prime Minister who arrived in Munich on 15 February evening to attend MSC 2024, will return to Dhaka on 19 February morning.

Sheikh Hasina / Netherlands / Azerbaijan / United Kingdom (UK)

