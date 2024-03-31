PM seeks more ADB support for people's socioeconomic development

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sought further robust support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to expedite Bangladesh's endeavour for its people's socioeconomic development at a meeting with ADB Vice President (Sector and Themes) Fatima Yasmin on Saturday.

"Our main goal is people's socioeconomic development and inclusive advancement as the government is especially prioritising rural people's development," PM's Speech Writer Md Nazrul Islam quoted her as saying in a media briefing after the meeting at Ganabhaban.

According to Islam, the premier told the ADB vice president that her government also focused on increasing the purchasing power of the country's people, as it would help expand industrialization and create more job opportunities.

Sheikh Hasina sought ADB's support in the sectors like climate change adaptation, agriculture, river excavation and restoration.

She called upon the ADB vice president to take up more people-centric projects so that a large number of people could benefit.

The prime minister also mentioned her government's initiatives to open up different wings for the private sector during 1996-2001 to take it forward and make it vibrant, resulting in the expansion of employment.

Fatima Yasmin said Bangladesh is a top priority country for the ADB, and from 2009 to 2023, ADB support for Bangladesh has increased by five times to US$ 3.4 billion.

She also told the premier that ADB is keen to implement projects like river restoration, river-based tourism, recreation centres and irrigation as it is also prioritising climate change adaptation, human and social development, technical education and health sector projects.

PM's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah and Economic Relations Division Secretary Md. Shahriar Kader Siddiky were present.