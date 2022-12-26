PM says none would be allowed to play with people's fate

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina yesterday said the only goal of her party is to ensure that none can play ducks and drakes with the fate of the people of Bangladesh.

The Premier said this while addressing the first meeting of the newly elected Presidium of Awami League (AL) at her official residence Ganabhaban yesterday evening following the party's 22nd council on 24 December.

Mentioning that people of Bangladesh have suffered a lot and they won't have to suffer any more in future, she said, "Our only goal is that people of the country would get a beautiful, developed and prosperous life and we want to do it."

AL's council has been done and the remaining part of the committee will be filled up as per the party's constitution, she said, adding that "this organisation (AL) is our big strength and we have to keep it in our mind."

Sheikh Hasina, who reelected as AL President for the 10th consecutive time, said that "If the organisation (AL) remains strong, we will be able to earn people's confidence and trust. Then, it will not be a tough job to run a government and carry out development of the country."

She continued "It is the reality and we will continue our work with this reality."

"Our goal is to build 'Smart Bangladesh' by 2041," Sheikh Hasina said, referring to the fact that Bangladesh has become a digitised country.

"In the smart Bangladesh, the entire people will be smart people, e-people. We want to do it," she said, adding, "We will pull Bangladesh ahead using digital devices."

She said Bangladesh will be ahead and it is the reality.

Highlighting the development of the country during the tenure of Awami League government, the prime minister said that they have launched satellites and entered into the satellite era, while the Metrorail, which is an electric train, would be opened on 28 December.

"But, this would not have happened if Awami League was not in power."

Mentioning that today a tunnel under the Karnaphuli River is being constructed; she said the biggest one is the Padma Bridge which is a big challenge for the government.

"We took that challenge and announced that we would do it with our own finance. We've done the construction of Padma Bridge with our own finance. We didn't take money from anyone, we have achieved that ability," she added.

Referring to the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, Sheikh Hasina said, "If these shocks would not have come at the international level, we could have progressed much further in Bangladesh today."