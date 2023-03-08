PM returns home from Qatar

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina returned home on Thursday afternoon wrapping up her official visit to Qatar.

A VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the PM and her entourage landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 3:30pm.

Earlier, the flight departed Hamad International Airport at 11:00 am.

On March 4, Sheikh Hasina went to Doha to attend the 5th United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5).

During her stay in Qatar, she attended the LDC5 conference, several side-line events and a civic reception.

The PM also held meetings with different leaders including Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and UNGA President Csaba Korosi.