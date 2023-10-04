PM returns home ending tour off US, UK

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived today (4 October) from London after wrapping up her 16-day official visit to the US and the UK.

A commercial flight (BG-208) of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the prime minister and her entourage members landed at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 12:15pm.

Earlier, on her way back home from London, the prime minister roamed every nook and corner of the flight, exchanged pleasantries with the passengers and also took pictures with them.

She spent some good moments with the passengers as some returnees were seen becoming emotional by getting their premier beside them and taking selfies with her.

Several women passengers were also seen hugging the prime minister.

The flight previously departed from the London Heathrow Airport around 09:10pm (London time) on 3 October.

Before that, the prime minister reached London, the capital city of the United Kingdom from Washington DC on 30 September by a British Airways aircraft.

In London from 30 September to 3 October, Sheikh Hasina was accorded a reception by the expatriate Bangladeshi community.

She also had several courtesy meetings with some dignitaries, including a delegation of the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) led by Rushanara Ali, MP, chair of APPG on Bangladesh and Rohingya and the UK shadow minister for investment and small business.

During her stay in New York from 17-22 September, the premier attended the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session and other high-level side and bilateral events.

In Washington DC from 23-29 September, Sheikh Hasina attended a reception accorded to her by Bangladeshi expatriates in the United States and visited the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington DC.