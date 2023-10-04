PM returns home ending tour off US, UK

Bangladesh

BSS
04 October, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2023, 03:15 pm

Related News

PM returns home ending tour off US, UK

A commercial flight (BG-208) of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the prime minister and her entourage members landed at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 12:15pm

BSS
04 October, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2023, 03:15 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived today (4 October) from London after wrapping up her 16-day official visit to the US and the UK.

A commercial flight (BG-208) of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the prime minister and her entourage members landed at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 12:15pm.

Earlier, on her way back home from London, the prime minister roamed every nook and corner of the flight, exchanged pleasantries with the passengers and also took pictures with them.

She spent some good moments with the passengers as some returnees were seen becoming emotional by getting their premier beside them and taking selfies with her.

Several women passengers were also seen hugging the prime minister.

The flight previously departed from the London Heathrow Airport around 09:10pm (London time) on 3 October.

Before that, the prime minister reached London, the capital city of the United Kingdom from Washington DC on 30 September by a British Airways aircraft.

In London from 30 September to 3 October, Sheikh Hasina was accorded a reception by the expatriate Bangladeshi community.

She also had several courtesy meetings with some dignitaries, including a delegation of the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) led by Rushanara Ali, MP, chair of APPG on Bangladesh and Rohingya and the UK shadow minister for investment and small business.

During her stay in New York from 17-22 September, the premier attended the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session and other high-level side and bilateral events.

In Washington DC from 23-29 September, Sheikh Hasina attended a reception accorded to her by Bangladeshi expatriates in the United States and visited the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington DC.

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Unlike Bangla Medium students who are well-versed in the local university admission process from an early age, English Medium students often remain in the dark about these requirements. Photo: Collected

The slim route for English Medium students into public universities

2h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of budget outlining in a business pitch

2h | Pursuit
In areas where the poison is applied, the water quality, zooplankton and phytoplankton are damaged as long as the poison remains. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Poison fishing spreads to Padma River

6h | Panorama
The modern yet minimalistic decor trend beautifully marries the sleekness of contemporary design with the simplicity and functionality of minimalism. Photo: Collected

Modern yet minimalistic decor trends for home and interior design

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Where is the obstacle to becoming a member of the European Union?

Where is the obstacle to becoming a member of the European Union?

6m | TBS World
Why do different countries in the world want to go to the moon?

Why do different countries in the world want to go to the moon?

3h | TBS Science
How the World Cup came to the Indian subcontinent from England

How the World Cup came to the Indian subcontinent from England

17h | TBS SPORTS
Why is BPC struggling to clear the arrears of oil imports?

Why is BPC struggling to clear the arrears of oil imports?

16h | TBS Economy