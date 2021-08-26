PM renews vow to foil aim behind Bangabandhu killing

Reiterating that Khondaker Mostaq and Ziaur Rahman were the masterminds behind the conspiracy of killing Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said that she would never let their objectives be successful.

"I only want that the conspiracies for which the Father of the Nation was killed on August 15 (in 1975), will not be successful. Their target was to make Bangladesh a failed state alongside foiling achievements of Bangladesh's independence and destroying the ideal of the Liberation War," she told a memorial meeting joining virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence here.

Dhaka North and South City units of Awami League organized the discussion marking the National Mourning Day and the 46th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, at the party's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.

Dhaka North City AL President Sheikh Bazlur Rahman presided over the discussion while Dhaka South City AL President and General Secretary Abu Ahmed Monnafi and Humayun Kabir, spoke on the occasion.

Dhaka South and North City AL Vice Presidents Nurul Amin Ruhul, MP, and Abdul Quader Khan, Joint General Secretaries, Quazi Morshed Hossain Kamal, and Motiur Rahman Moti, Organising Secretaries Akter Hossain and M Azizul Haque Rana also took part in the meeting.

General Secretary of Dhaka North City AL SM Mannan Kochi moderated the function.

A special munajat (prayer) was offered seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of the martyrs of the August 15, 1975 carnage.

At the outset of the meeting, a minute's silence was observed as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the martyrs of the August 15, 1975 carnage.