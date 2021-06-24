PM releases poster of film based on Bangabandhu’s life ‘Chironjibi Mujib’

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today released the posters of a movie based on the life and work of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, 'Chironjibi Mujib'.

The film was made based on the famous book 'Oshomapto Attojiboni', an autobiography by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of the nation.

The PM unveiled three posters in a programme at the Gono Bhaban, while the movie director and PM's speech writer (Secretary), Nazrul Islam was present.

The film was produced under the banner of Haidar Enterprise and is scheduled to hit the cinema halls in August.

Renowned artists like Ahmed Rubel, Purnima, Khairul Alam Sabuj, Dilara Zaman, Azad Abul Kalam, Shatabdi Wadud and Somu Chowdhury will star in the film.