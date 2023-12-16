PM releases commemorative stamps on Victory Day

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina releases a special commemorative postage stamp, an opening day cover and a data card on the occasion of the 53rd Victory Day at a ceremony at her official Ganabhaban residence in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Saturday, 16 December 2023. Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina released a special commemorative postage stamp, an opening day cover, and a data card on the occasion of the 53rd Victory Day today (16 December).

She unveiled the commemorative postage stamp at a ceremony at her official Ganabhaban residence in the morning.

A special canceller was used on the occasion.

State Minister for Posts and Telecommunications Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP, and Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Secretary Mohammad Salahuddin, were present.

The postage stamp, the first-day cover and data card, will be sold from the Philatelic Bureau of Dhaka GPO and will also be available at other GPOs and head post offices across the country later.