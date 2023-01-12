PM Hasina receives IDF Global Ambassador for Diabetes medal

Bangladesh

UNB
12 January, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2023, 10:12 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday received the medal and citation of IDF Global Ambassador for Diabetes. 

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen handed over the medal to her at her official residence Ganabhaban yesterday morning, said PM's Speech Writer Nazrul Islam.

Sheikh Hasina was offered the first-ever Honorary title of the Global Ambassador for Diabetes in recognition of her role to ensure affordable access to health care for patients with diabetes and other non-communicable diseases during the opening ceremony of the IDF world diabetes congress held in Lisbon, Portugal on 5 December 2022.

Earlier the prime minister accepted the title during a call on by IDF President Professor Akhtar Hussain on 24 August 2022 at Ganabhaban in Dhaka.

The Bangladesh Ambassador to Portugal accepted the title on her behalf at the opening ceremony of the IDF world diabetes congress in Lisbon.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam, PM's ambassador-at-large Mohammad Ziauddin, PM's Principal Secretary Tofazzal Hossain and Senior Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen were present, while handing over the medal and the citation at Ganabhaban.

