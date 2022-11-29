PM receives eye treatment as general patient

Bangladesh

BSS
29 November, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2022, 03:07 pm

PM receives eye treatment as general patient

BSS
29 November, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2022, 03:07 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today had her eyes checked up like a general patient after buying a Tk10 outdoor ticket at the National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital.

The head of government had been to the hospital at Sher-e-Bangla Nagor at 8am. She receives eye treatment from the hospital regularly.

On her arrival, director of the hospital Prof Dr Golam Mostafa, also an eye specialist, received the prime minister, said a release of the Prime Minister's Press Wing.

Prior to leaving the hospital, the premier exchanged pleasantries and inquired about the treatment with the physicians, nurses and people, who came to the hospital to receive its outdoor service and their relatives, alongside taking photographs with them.

PM Hasina

