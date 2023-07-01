PM reaches Kotalipara on two-day visit to Gopalganj

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reached Gopalganj this morning as part of her two-day visit to Kotalipara and Tungipara.



She reached Kotalipara after crossing the Padma Bridge around 11.27am following over a three-hour car ride from her official Ganabhaban residence.



Prime Minister's ICT Affairs Adviser and only son Sajeeb Wazed Joy accompanied her.

The entire Gopalganj has adorned a festive look with colourful posters, banners and placards while a joyful environment prevailed around the district centring her visit.



On her arrival at the Kotalipara Upazila Awami League office, the Premier planted three wood, fruit and herbal saplings of Neem (margosal), Bakul (Spanish Cherry) and mango trees.



She later inaugurated the newly constructed Kotalipara Upazila Awami League office.



The Prime Minister will soon exchange pleasantries with the local Awami League and associate organisations' leaders and activists, local representatives and commoners on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha at the upazila AL office.



After completion of the programmes, the Premier will depart Kotalipara for Tungipara in the afternoon.



On her arrival in Tungipara, the Prime Minister will pay rich tribute and offer Fateha and join a munajat at the mausoleum of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



The premier is scheduled to spend the night at Tungipara.



Sheikh Hasina, also President of the Awami League (AL) will exchange greetings with local AL and its associate organisations' leaders and activists, local representatives and masses, on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Azha on Sunday morning



She is scheduled to leave Tungipara for Dhaka on Sunday (July 2) afternoon.