PM to provide sufficient aid to Bangabazar traders: Mayor Taposh

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will provide Bangabazar traders with sufficient financial assistance to bounce back from the adversities of the devastating fire.

The mayor told the media while laying the foundation stone for a sports ground in the capital's Goran on Wednesday (5 April).

Earlier on Tuesday, Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh leveled the blame for the Bangabazar blaze on traders, saying they were repeatedly warned of the risks of running businesses there.

"The market was marked risky in 2019. But we could not stop the traders from running business there even after serving them letters several times," the mayor said.

Expressing disappointment at the traders' reluctance, the mayor said, "We cannot do the job by force."

He also noted that a writ petition by traders against the city corporation's move regarding their relocation is pending with the High Court.

In response to a query that the city corporation could have taken measures to deal with a possible disaster, he said, "After the High Court order, we could not carry out any activities there. So no action could be taken."

However, those who incurred losses in the massive fire will be relocated, he said.

State Minister for Relief and Disaster Management Md Enamur Rahman said, "About six markets in Bangabazar area were totally raged by the fire. About 5000 small traders have so far been incurred a huge loss. The products the traders bought for sale across the country ahead of Eid were completely burned down."

He said the cause of the fire is not known so far, the fire service team is working on it. The report of their investigation committee will be known about this. Prime Minister herself directly supervised the matter.

"After investigating and determining the extent of damage, we will work on the rehabilitation of the affected businessmen. The ministry instructed the district administration to immediately pay Tk15,000 to the injured. Special teams have been formed to treat those hospitalised after sustaining injuries in the fire."

Meanwhile, Dhaka South City Corporation has formed an eight-member committee to list the victims of the fire in Bangabazar, find out the cause of the fire, and ascertain the extent of the damage. The committee was asked to report within three days.

The committee has been formed by convening the executive officer of Dhaka South Region-1. The members of the committee are the councilor of ward no 20, the councilor of reserved seat no 5, the chief revenue officer, the chief property officer, the representative of Dhaka Deputy Commissioner, superintending engineer of Dhaka South (Environment, climate, and disaster management circle), and chief social welfare and slum development officer.

The fire at the market started early Tuesday. Fifty fire service units, with support from the army and the air force, brought the blaze under control with six-and-a-half hours' effort.