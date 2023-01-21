PM postpones pre-scheduled scouts event for Bishwa Ijtema

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has postponed her pre-scheduled programme of Bangladesh Scouts on Saturday in Gazipur to ensure smooth movement of devotees in Bishwa Ijtema.

"The Prime Minister's pre-scheduled programme of Bangladesh Scouts in Gazipur has been postponed to ensure smooth movement of devotees at Bishwa Ijtema," Prime Minister's Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Jahid Tusher told BSS this evening.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to attend the 32nd Asia-Pacific and 11th National Scout Jamboree on Saturday at the National Scout Training Centre, Mouchak, Gazipur.

The second phase of Bishwa Ijtema, one of the largest Muslim congregations of the world, began on early Friday on the bank of the river Turag in Tongi, on the outskirts of the capital Dhaka.

This phase of 56th edition of the Biswa Ijtema began with the 'a'm bayan' (general sermons) after Fazr prayers with the participation of a large number of devotees.

The first phase took place at the same venue from 13-15 January .