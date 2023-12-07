PM pays tributes to Bangabandhu at Tungipara

Bangladesh

BSS
07 December, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2023, 05:42 pm

Related News

PM pays tributes to Bangabandhu at Tungipara

BSS
07 December, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2023, 05:42 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today paid rich tributes and offered prayers at the mausoleum of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Tungipara.

She paid homage by placing a wreath at Bangabandhu's grave and joined a prayer this afternoon, seeking eternal peace for the departed souls of Bangabandhu and other martyrs of 15 August 1975 carnage.

After laying the wreath, she stood in solemn silence for some time as a show of profound respect to the memory of the architect of independent Bangladesh.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Family members and Awami League (AL) leaders were present.

Sheikh Hasina, also president of the Awami League, on a personal trip reached her ancestral home at Tungipara in Gopalganj by road after crossing the Padma Bridge this afternoon.

After spending tonight at her Tungipara residence, she is scheduled to leave for Dhaka tomorrow.

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Bangabandhu

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hamas-Israel war: What really happened on 7 October?

Hamas-Israel war: What really happened on 7 October?

9h | Panorama
UN workers arrive to distribute aid to Palestinians, who have fled their homes due to Israeli strikes and take shelter in a UN-run school, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on 23 October 2023. Photo: Reuters

When UN and its agencies lack much agency

9h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

How Khan Farhana built a 300,000-strong LinkedIn community

20h | Pursuit
Photo: Courtesy

Fostering emotional intelligence and classroom harmony: The power of a complaint box

20h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Current account surplus drops by 80% in one month

Current account surplus drops by 80% in one month

23m | TBS Economy
Messi named Time Magazine's 'Athlete of the Year'

Messi named Time Magazine's 'Athlete of the Year'

5h | TBS SPORTS
What is 'obstructing the field' out?

What is 'obstructing the field' out?

1d | TBS SPORTS
When Farooki is hero

When Farooki is hero

23h | TBS Entertainment