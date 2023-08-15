PM pays tributes to Bangabandhu at Tungipara

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stands in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of his 48th martyrdom anniversary and the National Mourning Day. The photo was taken on Tuesday (15 August) at Bangabandhu's mausoleum in Tungipara. Photo: PIB/BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday (15 August) paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a wreath at his mausoleum here on his 48th martyrdom anniversary and the National Mourning Day.



After placing the wreath, the prime minister stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of the architect of independence, who was brutally killed by some disgruntled army men on the dreadful night of 15 August 1975 along with most of his family members.



A smartly turned-out contingent drawn from the armed forces gave a state salute on the occasion, while the bugle played the last post.



Along with her younger sister Sheikh Rehana, the premier then offered Fateha and munajat at the grave seeking eternal peace of departed souls of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangamata Begum Fazilatun Nesa Mujib and other martyrs of August 15. Speaker, cabinet members, chiefs of the three services, IGP and prime minister's family members were present.



Prayers were also offered seeking continued peace, progress and prosperity of the nation.



Flanked by senior Awami League (AL) leaders, Sheikh Hasina, also AL President, later placed another wreath at the grave of Bangabandhu on behalf of her party.

The prime minister also joined a milad and doa mahfil on the mausoleum premises marking National Mourning Day.

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury paid homage to Bangabandhu by laying a wreath at his grave.



Leaders of different associate bodies of AL and its front organizations also laid wreaths at Bangabandhu's grave.



Earlier, Sheikh Hasina arrived at Tungipara, the ancestral home of Bangabandhu, by a helicopter at 11:35 am today, after placing a wreath at the portrait of the Father of the Nation at Dhanmondi 32 in Dhaka as part of the national programme.



The premier also visited the Banani graveyard in Dhaka and spread flower petals on the graves of the August 15 martyrs and offered Fateha and joined a munajat there.



Bangabandhu, his spouse Bangamata Begum Fazilatun Nesa Mujib, their three sons -- Sheikh Kamal, Sheikh Jamal and Sheikh Russel -- and most of his family members and three close relatives were assassinated in cold blood on the fateful night of August 15, 1975.



Two daughters of Bangabandhu -- incumbent Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana -- could escape the carnage as they were abroad at the time.