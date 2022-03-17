PM pays rich tributes to Bangabandhu on his birthday

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, marking his 102nd birth anniversary and the National Children's Day-2022.

She paid homage by placing a wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu, the greatest Bangalee of all times, in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi Road No 32 here this morning.

After placing the wreath, she stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of the country's founding father while the bugle played the last post.

A smartly turned out contingent drawn from Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force gave an honour guard on the occasion.

A special munajat was offered seeking eternal peace of the departed soul of Bangabandhu and his deceased family members.