PM pays homage to Bangabandhu at Tungipara

Bangladesh

BSS
10 October, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2023, 06:11 pm

Photo: PID
Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today paid a tribute and offered prayers at the mausoleum of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Accompanied by her younger sister Sheikh Rehana and family members, the prime minister paid homage by placing a wreath at his grave and joined a prayer this afternoon seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Bangabandhu and other martyrs of the 15 August, 1975 carnage.

After laying the wreath, she stood in solemn silence for some time as a show of respect to the memory of the architect of independent Bangladesh.

Sheikh Hasina, also president of the Awami League, reached her ancestral home at Tungipara in Gopalganj in the afternoon from Bhanga in Faridpur after attending a grand rally there marking inauguration of the Dhaka-Bhanga rail link.

The prime minister, earlier in the morning, formally opened the Dhaka-Bhanga section of the rail link between Dhaka-Jashore.

After spending a night in her Tungipara residence, she is scheduled to leave for Dhaka tomorrow noon and will reach her official Ganabhaban residence in the afternoon.

 

