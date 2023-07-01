PM pays homage to Bangabandhu at Tungipara

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday paid rich tributes and offered prayers at the mausoleum of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara.

Accompanied by her family members, the prime minister paid rich tributes to Bangabandhu by placing a wreath at his grave and offered fateha and joined a munajat this afternoon seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Bangabandhu and other martyrs of 15 August 1975 carnage.

After laying the wreath, she stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of the architect of Bangladesh's independence.

The Father of Nation was assassinated by some disgruntled army men on the dreadful night of 15 August 1975 along with most of his family members.

Sheikh Hasina, also president of the Awami League, reached her ancestral home at Tungipara in Gopalganj in the afternoon from Kotalipara.

Earlier, the prime minister reached Kotalipara after crossing the Padma Bridge at 11:27am today.

On her arrival at the Kotalipara Upazila AL Office, the premier planted three wood, fruit and herbal saplings of Neem (margosal), Bakul (Spanish Cherry) and mango trees and inaugurated newly constructed the Kotalipara Upazil AL office.

Sheikh Hasina exchanged greetings on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Azha with local Awami League and its associate organisations' leaders and activists, local representatives and the commoners at Kotalipara Upazila AL office.

The premier is set to exchange Eid greetings with the AL leaders and activists and the masses at Tungipara Upazila Awami League office tomorrow morning.

The prime minister is scheduled to spend the night at Tungipara and leave for Dhaka tomorrow afternoon.

