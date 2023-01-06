PM pays homage to Bangabandhu at Tungipara

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday offered prayers at the mausoleum of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Tungipara in Gopalganj. 

The prime minister, accompanied by her younger sister Sheikh Rehana and family members, offered fateha and joined a munajat seeking eternal peace of departed souls of Father of the Nation and other martyrs of 15 August 1975 carnage.

Hasina, the eldest daughter of Bangabandhu, paid tributes to the Father of the Nation by placing a wreath at his mausoleum.

After laying the wreath, she stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Bangabandhu.

The Father of Nation alongwith most of his family members was assassinated by some disgruntled army men on the dreadful night of 15 August, 1975.

Sheikh Hasina reached Tungipara in Gopalganj in the morning by road after crossing the Padma Bridge.

The premier is scheduled to spend the night at Tungipara.

